US court stays extradition of Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana pending his appeal

PTI

Washington, August 22

Overriding the Biden administration's appeal, a US court has ordered a stay on the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India, where he is facing a trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana, 62, has appealed before the Ninth Circuit Court against the order by a US District Court in the Central District of California that denied the writ of habeas corpus.

District Judge Dale S Fischer of the US District Court in Central California in his latest order said that Rana's “ex parte application” seeking a stay on his extradition is granted.

“The extradition of Rana to India is stayed pending the conclusion of his appeal before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit,” Judge Fischer said in the order issued on August 18.

In doing so, the judge overrode the government's recommendations that there should be no stay on Rana's extradition.

Rana faces charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

#Canada #Mumbai #Pakistan #United States of America USA #Washington