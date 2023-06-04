US Defence Secy arrives today on two-day visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

India is all set to host the defence leadership of the US and Germany.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin for a bilateral meet on June 5. The next day, Rajnath will host German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius for bilateral talks, the Ministry of Defence said today.

Austin will arrive on Sunday on a two-day visit. It will be his second visit to India, the previous one being in March 2021. This is second meeting between the two ministers in about six months, the last one being in November-end on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus at Cambodia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US on June 22.

India and the US are in talks for advanced technologies, including cutting-edge armed drones, space cooperation and technologies for semi-conductors. The US Department of Defence had announced last week: “This visit (by Austin) will provide an opportunity to accelerate new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and drive ongoing efforts to expand operational cooperation between the US and Indian militaries.”

The German Federal Minister of Defence will be on a four-day visit to India beginning June 5. Besides meeting Rajnath, Pistorius is likely to meet employees of a few defence start-ups during an event in New Delhi. He will travel to Mumbai, where he is likely to visit Mazagon Dock Limited.