US diplomat to attend bilateral forum in Delhi

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, January 11
Ahead of a busy season of bilateral high-level engagements, senior US diplomat Donald Lu will travel to India to discuss how the two sides can further expand energy, trade, security and human rights cooperation, said a statement from the US State Department.
Lu, who is the State Department’s point man for South and Central Asia, will travel to India, besides Bangladesh, from January 12 to 15. During his visit to India, he will participate in the India-US Forum, said the statement.
In Bangladesh, Lu will meet officials to discuss a range of priorities, including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labour and human rights.
Lu had landed in controversy in Pakistan and Nepal for his alleged interference in their internal affairs with former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, charging him with being involved in the regime change last year that saw him losing the Premier’s position.
The next India two plus two involving Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs from both sides is likely to meet here in the first part of the year. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also slated to meet towards the middle of the year for the Quad summit in Australia.
