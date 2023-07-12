US envoy meets Shah; focus on security, terror

New Delhi, July 11
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and both discussed ways to advance cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism, drug trafficking and security domains.
Garcetti met the Home Minister here at the latter’s office in the North Block. “Had a productive conversation… Reiterated commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US,” Shah’s office tweeted. Garcetti, the 26th US Ambassador to India, arrived in India in April and presented his credential to President Droupadi Murmu on May 11.
— TNS
