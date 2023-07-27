US envoy visits Parliament, meets Finance Minister

New Delhi, July 26
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who is a five-day India tour, visited Parliament on Wednesday. Kerry, who is leading a US delegation during his visit, today met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office inside the Parliament building. He described the meeting as “very good and constructive.”
