US journalist blacklisted for fudging facts, Centre tells HC

PTI

New Delhi, January 27

The Centre told the Delhi HC on Friday that US journalist Angad Singh had been blacklisted for misrepresenting facts in his visa application and for violating norms.

The HC granted time to Centre’s counsel to file an affidavit confirming whether proceedings had commenced against Angad, who produces documentaries for Vice News, for cancellation of his OCI card.

The HC was hearing the journalist’s plea against the Centre’s refusal to permit him to enter India. He was deported from Delhi to New York in August last year. The Centre submitted that Angad had depicted India in a “negative manner” in the “India Burning” documentary.