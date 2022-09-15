US lawmakers pledge to strengthen ties with India as China poses ‘big threat’ to world

PTI

Washington, September 15

Top American lawmakers have pledged to work to strengthen ties with India, which they said has become all the more important in view of the "big threat" being posed by China to the world.

“I serve on the Armed Services Committee and really understand how important that relationship is between the United States and India,” said Congresswoman Elaine Goodman Luria in her address to the Indian-American community at an event to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

She represents Virginia's 2nd congressional district in the House of Representatives.

As many as 75 Indian-American organisations have come together to observe the historic milestone of India's journey after 1947.

Prominent among these organisations include US India Relationship Council, Sewa International, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, GOPIO Silicon Valley, US India Friendship Council, and Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti.

“A lot of Indian-Americans are actually representing in California and I'm very proud of that. We are working together,” said Congresswoman Michelle Eunjoo Steel from the 48th Congressional District of California.

China is a great threat to the world, she asserted.

“The only thing we really have to know is China is a big threat. Very selfishly, they want to spread out and expand to the whole world. They're not going to be happy until the takeover,” Steel said. So, this is a time to strengthen the India-US relationship. This relationship is more important than ever, she added.

“That's why I work with the Indian-American community in my district,” she said, noting that she is a member of the Indian-American Caucus.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, one of the four Indian-Americans in the US Congress, in his address said India's greatest export is Indian-Americans.

“We are allies and we need to remain allies and work together because there are countries out there that don't want to see you succeed,” said Congressman Buddy Carter from Georgia.

