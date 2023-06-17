US: Making efforts for faster issuance of visas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

Faced with complaints of long delays in issuing visas, the US State Department has said its consular teams have been making a huge push to process as many visa applications as possible in India, including those visa categories that are key to the bilateral relationship.

“This is the top priority for our government. We know that there is more work that we can do, and we are working hard to do it,” said State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller at a media briefing.

He was asked what an Indian could expect from the US as far as cultural exchanges, immigration and visas were concerned. One issue, he was told, was that several husbands and wives were stuck in India because of delays.

Visa delays for Indians traveling to the US have come down in many categories. But the wait time for an interview for a B1/B2 visitor’s visa is 451 calendar days in Delhi. However, student visa wait time is now down to 18 to 35 days in various categories.

Miller also said the US government was unlikely to ban protests against PM Narendra Modi when he arrives in Washington next week on a state visit.