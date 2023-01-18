US: Measures taken to facilitate issuance of biz visas in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 17

The US on Tuesday said there has been significant progress in issuance of business visas in India due to several steps like increasing the number of staff.

A senior US official, who is here to promote trade ahead of the US-India CEO Forum in March, also hinted that India would have to take several more steps before it becomes attractive for the high-end of the US industry, such as semiconductors.

“Yes, there is more work to do and we are committed to doing that. We are doubling the number of direct hires and are also working to bring on diplomatic spouses to work in the process in the areas of visas,” said Arun Venkataraman, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets.

The US official wanted India to address the challenges such as customs duties on inputs, tax reforms and availability of key resources like water and stable energy.

He indicated that Indian hopes of US cooperating in the semiconductor sector was some way off as a number of elements have to be put in place to develop the semiconductor ecosystem. “We look forward to working with the Indian Government to identify what those elements are,” he observed.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has announced plans to expand the premium processing of some of the important categories of green card applicants and some categories of visas, particularly those related to training of foreign students.

The expansion of these categories would be carried out in phases beginning with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications of green cards. This will be in addition to all previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification, or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a National Interest Waiver, US Citizenship and Immigration Services said.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services said it was part of its efforts to increase efficiency and reduce burdens on the legal immigration system. (PTI inputs)