US Mission interviews 3,500 student visa applicants

New Delhi, June 7

The US Mission in India held its seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide on Wednesday with consular officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai interviewing over 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.

In order to sidestep unscrupulous elements, the US Mission has asked all students interested in studying in the US to contact EducationUSA, which is a free US Government-sponsored advising service that offers credible and comprehensive information to help navigate the admission and visa processes. EducationUSA represents accredited US colleges and universities with eight advising centres across India. Students can also visit educationusa.state.gov or @educationUSAIndia on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.