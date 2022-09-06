US official in Delhi for 2+2, maritime security on agenda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

A senior US official arrived here on Monday for a US-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue. The intention is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the US State Department has said.

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary Camille Dawson for a Quad Senior Officials Meeting and Department of Defence Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner for the Maritime Security Dialogue.