US on track to issue 10L visas to Indians in 2023

PTI

Washington, April 22

The US is on track to issue more than 10 lakh (one million) visas to Indians in 2023, a senior official has said, assuring that the Biden administration is committed to processing visas for Indian students who are due to attend school this year.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu recently said the administration was prioritising work visas (H-1B and L), the most sought-after by IT professionals from India.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. “We are on track to issue more than a million visas this year. This is a new record for us,” Lu said.