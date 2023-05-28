US panel for India as sixth 'NATO Plus' member

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US next month, a Congressional committee has recommended the addition of India to the list of five non-European nations that comprise “NATO Plus”.

The House Select Committee, also called the China committee, has reasoned that “winning the strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and ensuring the security of Taiwan demands the US strengthen ties to our allies and security partners, including India. Including India in NATO Plus security arrangements would build upon the US and India’s close partnership to strengthen global security and deter the aggression of the CCP across the Indo-Pacific region.”

Bringing India on board will facilitate seamless intelligence sharing among these countries and India would access the latest military technology without a time lag, argued the House Select Committee chaired by Mike Gallagher and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi.