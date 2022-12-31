US President Joe Biden condoles death of PM Modi's mother

Washington, December 31
US President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 99.
Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by Prime Minister Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.
Taking to Twitter, President Biden wrote, “(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben Modi”.
“Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” he said on Friday night.
Messages of condolence for Modi, who is highly popular in the United States, poured in from across the country.
“Our sincere condolences at the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi, mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi,” tweeted US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).
“Heartfelt condolences and prayers on loss of your beloved mother @narendramodi May her soul RIP,” tweeted USISPF president Mukesh Aghi.
Popular African-American singer Maty Millben offered her deepest condolences to the prime minister.
“My deepest condolences to you and your family, Your Excellency @narendramodi,” she tweeted.
“Your mother's great legacy now lives on in you, and in every soul you touch in India and across the world. You are in my fervent prayers,” Millben tweeted.
Several leaders, including prime ministers of Japan, Israel, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Modi's mother.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...