US President Joe Biden proposes USD 1.8 billion for Indo-Pacific Strategy

PTI

Washington, March 29

US President Joe Biden has proposed USD 1.8 billion to support his Indo-Pacific Strategy along with another USD 400 million to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the strategically vital region.

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

“In the Indo-Pacific, America is strengthening its role and expanding its cooperation with longtime allies and partners, including new diplomatic, defence and security, critical and emerging technology and supply chain, and climate and global health initiatives, while supporting stronger ties between our European and Indo-Pacific allies,” Biden said on Monday.

The President has prioritised strategic competition with China and worked with allies and partners to resist coercion and deter aggression from Beijing and Moscow, and has ended America's 20-year war in Afghanistan while removing all US troops, the White House said.

Both the proposals for the Indo-Pacific are part of the USD773 billion annual defence budget of the US for the year 2023, which was submitted by the White House to Congress as part of its annual budgetary proposals.