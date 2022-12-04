US Prez praising PM & Congress abusing him: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

Abusing PM Modi is the new normal for the Congress, the BJP said on Saturday attacking the grand old party.

Quoting US President Joe Biden’s remarks that he “stood with friend Modi as India assumed G 20 presidency”, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “On one hand the world stands with PM, and on the other, the Congress uses such language for him.” Flagging Karnataka Congress leader VS Ugrappa’s “Bhasmasur remark” for the PM, Patra said, “The Congress has hurled 100 abuses at PM Modi and people will now wield a ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ like Lord Krishna to finish the opposition party in the Gujarat polls.”