US Prez praising PM & Congress abusing him: BJP

New Delhi, December 3
Abusing PM Modi is the new normal for the Congress, the BJP said on Saturday attacking the grand old party.
Quoting US President Joe Biden’s remarks that he “stood with friend Modi as India assumed G 20 presidency”, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “On one hand the world stands with PM, and on the other, the Congress uses such language for him.” Flagging Karnataka Congress leader VS Ugrappa’s “Bhasmasur remark” for the PM, Patra said, “The Congress has hurled 100 abuses at PM Modi and people will now wield a ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ like Lord Krishna to finish the opposition party in the Gujarat polls.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monitoring Chinese presence in Indian Ocean: Navy Chief
Navy Day: Looking to procure long-range drones, says Admiral
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...
Gujarat polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy
Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers
20 held captive at illegal rehab freed
Centre sealed | 10 staffers detained | Owner absconds