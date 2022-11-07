US ‘privately’ asks Kyiv to show intent for talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

The Biden administration is “privately” encouraging Kyiv to demonstrate readiness to negotiate with Russia, according to reports in the US media due to the emergence of “Ukraine fatigue” among several countries.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia had begun less than a fortnight after the conflict began, but the talks were stalled after the last round of parleys held in Istanbul on March 29.

According to reports, the US does not want Ukraine to start negotiations with Russia, but, instead, aims to ensure that Kyiv has the support of other countries as concerns are mounting in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America over high food and fuel prices.

The reports came in the wake of a meeting in Kyiv last Friday between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Zelenskyy’s comment that Kyiv was ready for dialogue but only with another President in Kremlin, Moscow has said it would wait for a change in the stance of Ukraine’s current President or his successor.

