 US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia : The Tribune India

Spurious drugs

US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia

US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 4

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, has said that syrups contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol (EG) imported into Gambia led to an outbreak of acute kidney injury (AKI) in the country in 2022. Haryana’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals has been implicated for sending contaminated syrups to the West African nation, which led to the death of at least 66 children.

In its Morbidity and Mortality report, dated March 3, the CDC stated, “The implicated syrup-based paediatric medications that were administered to patients were imported from a single Indian manufacturer. This is one of the first documented DEG outbreaks in which contaminated medications were imported rather than being domestically manufactured.”

AKI outbreaks associated with DEG contamination have been documented earlier in Panama, Nigeria, India and Haiti, said the report, adding that in the past incidents, “manufacturers have been suspected of substituting DEG for more expensive, pharmaceutical-grade solvents”.

The report pointed out that inadequate regulatory structures made the sale of medications from international markets an especially high-risk activity in low-resource settings. “Medications for export might be subject to less rigorous regulatory standards than those for domestic use. Simultaneously, low-resource countries might not have the human and financial resources to monitor and test imported drugs,” the report stated.

The syrups had reached Gambia from Haryana on June 21, 2022.

In July 2022, a paediatric nephrologist at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Gambia’s capital city of Banjul alerted the Ministry of Health (MoH), Gambia, to a cluster of AKI cases among children. After the MoH request, a CDC team comprising an epidemiologist, anthropologist, infectious disease physician and environmental health scientist reached Gambia on September 16, 2022.

By September 29, 2022, the MoH had identified 78 clinically suspected AKI cases. Among these, 66 (85 per cent) had died. Most patients (75 per cent) were aged less than two years and 60 per cent were males.

CDC, MoH and Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP) investigators developed a standardised case report form to gather data about AKI patients. For this investigation, a confirmed case of paediatric AKI was defined as one suffering from anuria (no urine output).

Interviews with at least one caregiver of a sample of 27 patients were conducted. After combining data from these interviews and 52 medical record reviews, 59 case report forms were completed. “During the course of the illness, all patients experienced anuria and fever, 95 per cent experienced vomiting and 73 per cent experienced diarrhoea. Nearly one-half (48 per cent) experienced anorexia or reduced feeding,” said the report.

“Abnormal laboratory test results were received by 66 per cent to 100 per cent of patients, including impaired renal and liver function, thrombocytosis and mild to moderate anaemia. Fourteen patients underwent peritoneal dialysis and one patient underwent hemodialysis; all 15 patients who received dialysis died,” the report added.

The laboratory analysis of 23 medication samples conducted by the MoH and the WHO confirmed that four products from Maiden Pharmaceuticals contained DEG and EG, the report said.

On October 4, 2022, the MoH had suspended all imports from this manufacturer. The next day, the WHO issued a worldwide medical product alert for four syrup-based medications from Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

Request for joint inspection pending

The request of the State Drug Controller, Haryana, to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) with regard to the Gambia deaths for a joint inspection of the Maiden Pharma premises is pending

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab BUDGET SESSION

Four new medical colleges to come up in state: Punjab Governor

2
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia

3
Amritsar

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

4
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

5
Nation

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

6
Nation

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

7
Chandigarh

Bees attack protesting sarpanches in Panchkula

8
Delhi

Court extends Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody till March 6; AAP leader alleges ‘mental harassment’

9
Haryana

Remove encroachers in Yamunanagar school: Supreme Court

10
Punjab

Anti-national forces may target Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh: Intel

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match

US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia

US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia

Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest

Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest

No arbitrary crackdown: FM

No arbitrary crackdown: FM

EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart

EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart


Cities

View All

2 injured in firing as groups clash

2 injured in firing as groups clash

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

Two arrested in Gurnam Nagar firing incident, 2 weapons seized

4,275 ticketless passengers fined Rs 32L in 11 months

Five Women IPL picks make Amritsar's century-old Hindu College proud

Following HC order, protesting Harayana sarpanches removed from Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Following HC order, protesting Harayana sarpanches removed from Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches in Panchkula

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Harnaaz Sandhu denies all charges levelled by Upasana Singh in contract breach case

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

Court extends Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody till March 6; AAP leader alleges ‘mental harassment’

Delhi LG VK Saxena approves training programme of government school teachers in Finland

Bus rams into cemetery wall in Delhi, damages graves

Delhi LG Saxena orders transfers and postings of bureaucrats

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

IBM launches skill programmes in computer science engineering at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Government schools to be teacher surplus in 2 yrs: Minister

MC seals commercial property for tax default

Man killed by friends over dispute at village

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Patiala MC employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant