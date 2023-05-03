US religious freedom panel again calls for placing India on red list

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

For the fourth successive year, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called on Washington to designate India as a “country of particular concern” because conditions in the country for religious minorities “continued to worsen” throughout last year.

‘Facts misrepresented’ Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The USCIRF continues to regurgitate biased and motivated comments about India. We reject such misrepresentation of facts, which only serves to discredit USCIRF itself.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has routinely slammed the commission and has termed it biased with limited understanding of India and its Constitution. After its previous report, the MEA had said it was “ill-informed” and made “biased” comments.

No US Secretary of State has acted on its recommendations as far. It was during the Trump administration that the USCIRF began recommending the US State Department to include India on the red list of countries engaged in massive infringement of human rights from Washington’s point of view. However, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and now Antony Blinken have declined to act on USCIRF’s recommendations as far as India is concerned.

In its annual report released on Monday, the US panel wanted economic sanctions to be imposed on India for “systematic, ongoing and egregious violations” of religious freedom. “Indian governments at the national, state and local levels promoted and enforced religiously discriminatory policies”, including “laws targeting religious conversion, interfaith relationships, the wearing of hijabs and cow slaughter, which negatively impact Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits and Adivasis (indigenous peoples and scheduled tribes),” it read.

The USCIRF also claimed that the Union Government “continued to suppress critical voices — particularly religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf”.