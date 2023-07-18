US returns 105 artefacts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

As a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, a repatriation ceremony for 105 trafficked antiques was held at the Indian Consulate in New York on Monday. During the PM’s visit, India and the US had agreed to work for a ‘cultural property agreement’ that would help prevent illegal trafficking of cultural artefacts. “Such an understanding will add further value to the dynamic bilateral collaboration between Homeland Security and law enforcement agencies of the two countries,’’ said an official release.

The 105 artefacts represent a wide geographical spread in terms of their origin in India —with 47 from eastern India, 27 from southern India, 22 from central India, six from northern India, three from western India. They span a period from 2nd-3rd century CE to 18th-19th century CE. The artefacts are made of terracotta, stone, metal and wood. Around 50 artifacts relate to religious subjects (Hinduism, Jainism and Islam) and the rest are of cultural significance.

During the PM’s 2016 visit to the US, 16 antiques were handed over. Following the PM’s visit in 2021, 157 artefacts were returned to India. With these 105 antiques, the US side has handed over a total of 278 cultural artefacts to India since 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, India Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu thanked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his Anti-Trafficking Unit and the Homeland Security Investigation team for their role. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigation team.

#Narendra Modi