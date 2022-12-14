US says it encourages India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss border dispute

Washington, December 14
The US has said that it encourages India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss their disputed boundaries, even as it strongly opposed any "unilateral attempts" to advance territorial claims across the border at the established Line of Actual Control.
“We are glad to hear that both sides appear to have quickly disengaged from the clashes. We are closely monitoring the situation,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.
She was responding to questions on clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on December 9.
“We encourage India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries. We are glad to see that there has been some disengagement on the clashes at this time,” she said.
On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament in New Delhi that the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to "unilaterally" change the status quo at Yangtse area in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.
"The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," he said in his statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he added.
Meanwhile, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price also told reporters that the US is closely monitoring the situation between India and China.
