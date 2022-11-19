US Secretary of Navy arrives on 5-day visit to India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

US Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro, who is on a five-day visit to India, called on Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and officials here today.

Toro is scheduled to visit Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command at Kochi, where he would be shown India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy cooperates with the US Navy on several issues, including operational interactions.