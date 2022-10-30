US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discusses Ukraine war

Washington, October 30
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism and other regional and global issues.
Jaishankar thanked Blinken for his “strong and clear message” on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accountable.
The two leaders spoke on Saturday.
“The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine,” Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department said in a readout of the call on Saturday.
“Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues,” Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.
Blinken, while addressing an informal session of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai via video message on Friday, said allowing the architects of the Mumbai attacks to go unpunished will send wrong message.
“We have a responsibility to the victims and to people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds,” Blinken added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat
Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling under way for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's ...
Powers being seized by a section, may lead to presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee
Urges the judiciary to ensure that the federal structure of ...