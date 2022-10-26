US sends 5th successive temporary in-charge for embassy in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

With the nomination of Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India languishing in the US Senate, Washington is sending the fifth career diplomat as Chargé d’Affairs since the last regular envoy left 22 months ago.

Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, said a US State Department statement.

She recently served as the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts. She was earlier the Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East, and Ambassador to Kazakhstan. Ambassador Jones carries the highest Foreign Service rank of Career Ambassador, said the statement.

“In India, Jones will join our Embassy and Consulate interagency teams in advancing and expanding the partnership between our governments and people, a partnership that Secretary Blinken has called one of the most consequential in the world,” said the US State Department.

US President Joe Biden had last year announced the nomination of Eric Garcetti as the Ambassador to India. He had served for 12 years as an intelligence officer in the US Navy Reserve Component, including a stint with the Defence Intelligence Agency and the Pacific Fleet, the US Navy’s sword-arm in the Quad.

Garcetti was tipped to be the envoy to India on May 26 when Biden sent a clutch of ambassadorships to the Senate for confirmation. The Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013, he also served as a City Council member.

A Rhodes scholar, he studied at Queen’s College, Oxford, and the London School of Economics. He taught at Occidental College’s Department of Diplomacy and World Affairs, as well as at the University of Southern California’s School of International Relations.

Experienced hand