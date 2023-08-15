US singer Mary Milben greets Indians on Independence Day

PTI

Washington, August 15

India has been shaped by centuries of diverse cultures and traditions and stands united under the banner of freedom, American singer Mary Millben said as she greeted Indians on the country's 77th Independence Day.

Millben, 41, performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guests in Washington on June 23 at the concluding event for the first Official State Visit of the Indian leader to the United States.

In a moving video released on Monday, she said: “On this Independence Day, take a pledge to take your country to greater heights." "Channel your passion into purpose, your ideas into innovation, and your challenges into opportunities. Always remember that the power to transform lies within you, waiting to be unleashed,” she said.

Stand as a beacon of hope for the world, proving that when a nation unites with a common purpose, there is no goal beyond your reach, Millben urged Indians.

"As you celebrate the freedom won by your ancestors, recommit yourselves to the ideals that define their nation - justice, equality, and progress," she said.

The future belongs to those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances, who believe in their potential to shape a better world, she said.

“As you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here. On this historic occasion, you are not just commemorating a date; you are honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birthed a nation,” she said.

Formally invited by the Steering Committee for Prime Minister Modi's Official State Visit in June, Millben performed the Indian national anthem to an invitation-only diaspora event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre in Washington.

She made her first trip to India in August last year and performed at the country's Independence Day celebration as an official guest from the United States. She was invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

