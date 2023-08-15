 US singer Mary Milben greets Indians on Independence Day : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • US singer Mary Milben greets Indians on Independence Day

US singer Mary Milben greets Indians on Independence Day

In August last year she had performed at the country's Independence Day celebration as an official guest from the United States

US singer Mary Milben greets Indians on Independence Day

Mary Millben. Source: Twitter



PTI

Washington, August 15

India has been shaped by centuries of diverse cultures and traditions and stands united under the banner of freedom, American singer Mary Millben said as she greeted Indians on the country's 77th Independence Day.

Millben, 41, performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guests in Washington on June 23 at the concluding event for the first Official State Visit of the Indian leader to the United States.

In a moving video released on Monday, she said: “On this Independence Day, take a pledge to take your country to greater heights." "Channel your passion into purpose, your ideas into innovation, and your challenges into opportunities. Always remember that the power to transform lies within you, waiting to be unleashed,” she said.

Stand as a beacon of hope for the world, proving that when a nation unites with a common purpose, there is no goal beyond your reach, Millben urged Indians.

"As you celebrate the freedom won by your ancestors, recommit yourselves to the ideals that define their nation - justice, equality, and progress," she said.

The future belongs to those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances, who believe in their potential to shape a better world, she said.

“As you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here. On this historic occasion, you are not just commemorating a date; you are honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birthed a nation,” she said.

Formally invited by the Steering Committee for Prime Minister Modi's Official State Visit in June, Millben performed the Indian national anthem to an invitation-only diaspora event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre in Washington.

She made her first trip to India in August last year and performed at the country's Independence Day celebration as an official guest from the United States. She was invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. 

#Narendra Modi #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

9
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar slams Randeep Surjewala for calling BJP supporters 'rakshas'

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple

11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors