US special envoy for Afghanistan to visit Delhi

New Delhi: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will travel to Japan, India and the UAE from December 1 to 8, announced the White House.
West would consult partners regarding the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, protection of their rights and shared security concerns. He would also engage with the Afghan diaspora, including human rights, business, political and media leaders on how to address these challenges, added the White House.
The announcement comes a day after US CDA Elizabeth Jones called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation between India and US.
