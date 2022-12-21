US wants India, Pakistan to have 'constructive dialogue'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

In view of the current war of words between India and Pakistan, the US has said it wants a constructive dialogue between both countries.

Have Friendly ties Each of them (India and Pak) is indispensable to the US. We see the importance of maintaining a valuable partnership with Indian and Pakistani friends. Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson

“The fact that we have partnerships with both countries makes us, of course, leaves us, not wanting to see a war of words between India and Pakistan,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price at his daily news conference in Washington on Monday.

“We have a global strategic partnership with India. I have also spoken about the deep partnership we have with Pakistan. Each of them is indispensable to the US and to the promotion and the pursuit of the shared goals that we have with India and Pakistan,” he said in response to a question.

US’ partnerships with both countries leaves it not wanting to see a war of words between the two and therefore “we would like to see a constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan. We think that is for the betterment of the Pakistani and Indian people,” he observed. “We see the importance of maintaining a valuable partnership with our Indian and Pakistani friends. Each of these relationships also happens to be multifaceted,” Price said.

#Pakistan