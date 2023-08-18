USAID chief: India's growth insight helping other nations

NEW DELHI, AUGust 17

India has come a long way from receiving US help to meet its food security needs to now becoming an exporter and is extending insights from its remarkable development progress to countries well beyond its borders, said USAID chief Samantha Power during an address to the US Indo-Pacific Command Chiefs of Defense Conference in Fiji earlier this week.

“Investments we make in one country can often yield benefits in others. Take food security. In India, starting in the 1960s, we worked with scientists and local farmers to develop and distribute high-yield, resilient seeds. Over the next two decades, those seeds helped to increase rice production in India by 50 per cent and wheat production by 230 per cent, ending a cycle of recurring famine and helping kick off a Green Revolution that boosted agricultural yields in other parts of the world,” she said. — TNS