Uttar Pradesh elections: BJP winning first phase, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, February 11

A day after Phase I elections in the 58 seats of Western Uttar Pradesh, both the main players— BJP and SP/RLD— claimed major gains and leads in the seven-phase elections in the key state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ruling BJP “will win UP with record numbers” while main challenger Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party maintained the saffron party’s “elimination has started from Phase I” .

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an election rally, said “more than us, people are determined to make the BJP win these polls. Voters never leave the side of those who have good intentions. In Kasganj, which votes in Phase 3, the PM said people have voted for the BJP in large numbers for “security and development of the state”.

“Especially the women have voted in large numbers. The BJP is leading in the first phase of elections. ‘Parivaarwadi’ people also know their boat has sunk, that is why they have started raising questions over EVMs and the Election Commission,” he said

“Opposition parties have failed to divide the people along caste lines,” the PM also said, adding that the “BJP’s flag is flying high after the first round of voting and its rivals are depressed.”

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav said that the “elimination of BJP has started from Phase I”. “The BJP’s heat has reduced”, he said, taking a swipe at Chief Minister Adityanath. Notably, Adityanath, referring to the SP candidates, recently said that his government “will take out the heat being displayed after March 10”.

Claiming a lead for his alliance, Yadav said: “The SP and the RLD have managed to prevent the BJP from repeating the success of last time in these 58 seats of West UP”.

According to the latest voting percentages by the ECI, the 58 seats of the Western UP yesterday recorded a voting percentage of 60.17, which is more than three percent less than 63.47 percent in the 2017 Assembly elections. In fact, except for Shamli, all the other 10 districts in the region recorded voting percentages lesser than 2017.

Generally, high/higher voter turnout is believed to be a sign of anti-incumbency. The argument is that anti-incumbency manifests as anger among voters, encouraging more people to vote.

In those terms, Shamli recorded the highest 69.42 per cent, higher than 67.76 per cent recorded in 2017. However, the unique caste cauldron of Muzaffarnagar recorded 65.34 per cent, less than last time’s 67.16 per cent. The Ghaziabad district, meanwhile, recorded the lowest 54.77 per cent against 55.80 per cent of the 2017 Assembly elections.

Observers say it is “anyone’s game as Uttar Pradesh still has six more phases to go”.

“The BJP is expected to face challenges in Phases 3, 6 and 7, likewise its opponents too have several weak links,” they added.

