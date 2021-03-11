After setting record of losing polls for 37 years and contesting against PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh man passes away

Varanasi, June 2
Narendra Nath Dubey aka 'Adig' (unrelenting), whose claim to fame was that he had contested each and every election in the country since 1984, died on Wednesday.
A lawyer by profession, Adig was a habitual and determined candidate who had contested many elections, including that of MLA, MLC, MP and Vice-President since 1984.
Despite aged in his early 70s, he had also contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the election symbol of a letter box.
However, he lost all the elections, forfeiting his deposit every time.
He came into limelight when the signatures of 50 Members of Parliament, endorsing his nomination for the 2012 Presidential election, were found to be fake.
Adig, a resident of Varanasi, aspired to find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for losing a record number of polls. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon