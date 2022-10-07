Uttarakhand avalanche toll 16, 13 mountaineers still missing

New Delhi, October 6
The toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche has risen to 16 and 13 persons are still missing, according to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).
More bodies were recovered today from the avalanche spot at 14,000 feet and transported via helicopters. Around 3 pm, flying had to be suspended due to bad weather.
An avalanche swept down the slopes of the Draupadi ka Danda-2 peak on October 4, trapping mountaineers and trainees undergoing a course offered by the institute.
The trainee mountaineers were being taught the art of scaling high peaks. The team was descending from Draupadi ka Danda-2, a 18,600-feet-high peak. The team, after scaling the mountain at 4 am, were on their way back when the avalanche hit at an altitude of 14,000 feet.
Teams of the Army, NIM, NDRF, State Disaster Response Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a group of mountaineers are at the spot. IAF helicopters have been pressed into service.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...