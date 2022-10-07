Uttarakhand avalanche toll 16, 13 mountaineers still missing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

The toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche has risen to 16 and 13 persons are still missing, according to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

More bodies were recovered today from the avalanche spot at 14,000 feet and transported via helicopters. Around 3 pm, flying had to be suspended due to bad weather.

An avalanche swept down the slopes of the Draupadi ka Danda-2 peak on October 4, trapping mountaineers and trainees undergoing a course offered by the institute.

The trainee mountaineers were being taught the art of scaling high peaks. The team was descending from Draupadi ka Danda-2, a 18,600-feet-high peak. The team, after scaling the mountain at 4 am, were on their way back when the avalanche hit at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

Teams of the Army, NIM, NDRF, State Disaster Response Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a group of mountaineers are at the spot. IAF helicopters have been pressed into service.

