Uttarakhand CM meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses state’s draft UCC Bill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here late Monday evening and discussed with him several issues relating to the state government. He is believed to have discussed the state’s draft Uniform Civil Code Bill.

Sharing a photo of his meeting with Amit Shah in a tweet posted midnight, Dhami said he apprised the Home Minister about the preparations related to the beginning of the Kanwar Yatra, the rehabilitation work being done in Joshimath and the arrangements made by the state government to conduct the Char Dham Yatra smoothly and safely.

Sources said the two leaders are also believed to have discussed the draft of the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which is being prepared by a panel constituted by the state government under the chairmanship Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Earlier on Monday evening, Dhami also visited the BJP headquarters in the national capital and met the party’s national General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh.