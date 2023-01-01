Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits injured cricketer Rishabh Pant at hospital in Dehradun

Dehradun, January 1
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the Max Hospital here to see cricketer Rishabh Pant who is under treatment for multiple injuries sustained in a massive car accident.
Pant is stable and his condition is improving, sources at the hospital said.
Dhami was at the private hospital for nearly an hour and took an update on Pant’s condition from his mother, sister and doctors.
The chief minister assured them that the state government will give all help for the treatment of the cricketer.
Earlier in the day, Dhami announced that the Haryana roadways driver and conductor who rushed to the cricketer’s rescue immediately after the accident and helped save his life will be honoured on the occasion of the Republic Day.
Pant’s luxury car had hit a road divider near Roorkee on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning and burst into flames, causing multiple injuries to the cricketer who had a miraculous escape.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...