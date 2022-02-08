Uttarakhand poll: Farm laws rallying point in Sikh-dominated Gadarpur

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Gadarpur, February 7

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Arvind Pandey bows before a woman and tries to touch her feet even though she is younger than him.

She had earlier interrupted Pandey (when he was praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccination drive) and asked him if he could do something to improve the condition of the only road in the neighbourhood.

MSP not guaranteed Around 800 farmers died during the protest. How can the BJP think that people will forgive the party because its government has withdrawn the laws? The MSP has not been guaranteed. Premanand Mahajan, Congress

He was addressing a meeting at Netaji Nagar in the Gadarpur Assembly segment on Monday.

Pandey assured the woman that the road would be repaired and then turning to the gathering, he asked nervously, “So can I now count on your support?”

Sitting MLA Pandey has won four elections in a row, including two from Gadarpur located in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. This time, however, things do not seem to be in his favour. Sikh voters, who form the majority of the electorate in Gadarpur, continue to nurse a grudge against the BJP on the three controversial agricultural laws.

The laws may have been repealed, but Sikh voters continue to be upset with the BJP. Sensing an opportunity, the Congress is trying to take advantage of the situation.

“Around 800 farmers died during the protest. How can the BJP think that people will forgive them because they have withdrawn the laws? The MSP has not been guaranteed. The PM has not uttered a single word to mourn the death of farmers,” Premanand Mahajan, Congress candidate from Gadarpur, told The Tribune at Lomkhuda village of the segment.

Mahajan, who had won twice (2002 and 2007) from Gadarpur, had come to Lomkhuda, a Sikh-dominated village, for canvassing. He was greeted by villagers with slogans of “Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”.

Being a Bengali, he is banking on Bengali-speaking voters who form a sizeable chunk of the electorate in the Gadarpur segment. “Those who try to exploit communal ties generally fail to work for their community,” Pandey said.

The third important contender from Gadarpur is Jarnail Singh Kali of AAP. Having lost twice from the constituency, Kali is hoping to turn the tide this time as he is the only Punjabi candidate in fray, which was not the case in the previous elections.

