Uttarakhand to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in state medical colleges this month

Dehradun, August 11
Uttarakhand will introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in the state's medical colleges this month, Minister of Health and Education Dhan Singh Rawat said here on Friday.
He said Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country after Madhya Pradesh to bring such an initiative.
Rawat said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand's medical colleges before the end of August.
He added that the syllabus for the courses in Hindi was prepared by a state government-appointed committee of expert doctors, who studied the Madhya Pradesh model before finalising it for medical colleges of Uttarakhand.
The Uttarakhand minister said the syllabus was submitted by an expert panel to the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University of Medical Education, which has also completed all formalities for its introduction.
It will be a big gift for the students who have had Hindi as their medium of education, he added.
Rawat had gone to Delhi to invite the Union health minister to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand and attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a satellite centre of AIIMS, Rishikesh, in Udham Singh Nagar.
He said Mandaviya gave his consent to attend both programmes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...