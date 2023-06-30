 Uttarakhand UCC panel report drafting complete, submission soon: Ranjana Desai : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Uttarakhand UCC panel report drafting complete, submission soon: Ranjana Desai

Uttarakhand UCC panel report drafting complete, submission soon: Ranjana Desai

Says gender equality, elimination of arbitrariness and discrimination guided the panel; over 2 lakh written responses studied

Uttarakhand UCC panel report drafting complete, submission soon: Ranjana Desai

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Chairperson Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai addresses a press conference at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 30

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draft Bill is nearing completion with chairperson of the panel tasked with finalising the bill on Friday saying the report drafting was complete and would be submitted to the state government soon.

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (retd) flanked by the members said the draft was being printed and had been finalised. “We will submit the draft to the state government soon,” said Desai.

She said the top focus of the panel had been gender equality and elimination of arbitrariness and discrimination.

“We have specially focused on women, children and differently abled and studied all prevailing personal laws across faiths, customary practices and laws in other countries,” Desai said.

The panel also studied personal laws in Muslim-dominated nations.

Desai said the panel held 63 meetings and perused 2,31,000 written submissions.

A sub-committee of the panel met 20,000 people and held 163 meetings.

The report once adopted will strengthen secular fabric of India, said Desai, adding that the panel received overwhelming positive response with some resistance which is natural.

The Uttarakhand government had constituted the committee on personal law matters of state citizens on May 27, 2022. The committee first meet on July 4, 2022.

It visited 40 places in Uttarakhand covering all districts.

It also interacted with representatives of state statutory commissions and leaders of religious denominations.

The panel also met the Law Commission on June 2 with the Law Commission also in the process of inviting responses to draft a national legislation on the issue.

PM Narendra Modi this week batted for UCC saying one nation can’t run on dual laws.

Meanwhile, the parliament panel on law and justice has called Law Commission members on July 3 to discuss the UCC.

#Uniform Civil Code UCC #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Watch: Youths in SUVs create ruckus on Chandigarh roads, challaned after video goes viral

2
Punjab

Chit fund scam: Punjab govt to sell properties of Pearl Group to return duped investors’ money

3
Diaspora

101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award

4
Jalandhar

Canadian immigration fraud: 6 FIRs, no action; Brijesh Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

5
Nation

TN Guv dismisses arrested minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet, sparks oppn outrage, CM Stalin vows to fight legally

6
Trending

‘Wholesome video’: Amritsar police official rescues stray dog stuck in vehicle, netizens all hearts

7
World

Aspartame sweetener, used in diet sodas and chewing gum, likely to be named a carcinogen by WHO’s cancer research agency

8
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

9
World

WHO set to declare sweetener in diet sodas, drinks as carcinogenic

10
Haryana

Woman dies in custody, SPO sacked, five cops suspended

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers

President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...

Pakistan PM to participate in SCO virtual summit on Tuesday, says foreign ministry

Pakistan PM to participate in virtual SCO virtual summit, says foreign ministry

Has been invited by PM Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur’s Moirang to visit relief camps

Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit

On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Was undergoing treatment at the PGI


Cities

View All

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Knotty affair: Tokrian Wala Bazaar turns into ‘taran wala bazaar’

Pathetic parks: Park in Telephone Exchange area reduced to parking lot

Eid-al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm

Two accomplices of Abhi Pehalwan held in murder attempt case

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Bathinda: Congress alleges collapse of law & order

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness in Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

Chandigarh: GMCH Emergency wards inundated

Three challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Rain pours misery in Zirakpur, Kharar

When Prime Minister of India is your co-passenger on a metro train

When Prime Minister of India is your co-passenger on a metro train

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to burn copies of Centre’s ordinance at party office on July 3

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

Delhi Education Minister to take charge of Finance, Revenue depts

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Canadian immigration fraud: 6 FIRs, no action; Brijesh Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

DC office staff to go on pen-down strike

Residents suffer, authorities in slumber

No Urdu classes since last year, reason lack of qualified teachers

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

Moga elderly couple drowns as car falls into Sirhind canal

Man held with 24,850 intoxicating tablets

1,000-acre village common land freed of encroachments in dist

After tomatoes, fruits out of reach for many

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Punjabi University reduces student intake of affiliated colleges for malpractices

Project on livelihood security for women jail inmates