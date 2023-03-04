Uzbek deaths: 3 of Noida pharma firm arrested

PTI

Noida, March 3

Three employees of a city-based pharmaceutical firm, whose cough syrup allegedly led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year, have been arrested.

The arrests were made under IPC Sections 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or medical preparation), Section 17 (misbranded drugs) and violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, late Thursday night on the complaint of a drugs inspector, who named five officials of Marion Biotech, including two directors. The directors are at large.

Marion Biotech had come under a scanner in December last for its cough syrup Dok-1 that is suspected to have led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan. The production licence of the firm was suspended in January.