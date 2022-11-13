V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses East Asia Summit in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, November 13
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday addressed the East Asia Summit here on the last day of his visit to Cambodia.
An official in the Ministry of External Affairs said the vice-president's address was a closed session.
Dhankhar is in Cambodia for his three-day visit. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an international organisation that has 10 member countries in Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
India and ASEAN countries vowed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership and enhance cooperation against terrorism after Vice-President Dhankhar addressed the 19th ASEAN-India Summit here on Saturday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is accompanying Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here.
Apart from the ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.
Dhankhar on Saturday announced an additional contribution of USD five million to the ASEAN-India science and technology fund to enhance cooperation in sectors of public health, renewable energy and smart agriculture.
In a joint statement, ASEAN-India acknowledged the deep civilisational linkages, maritime connectivity, and cross-cultural exchanges between Southeast Asia and India which have grown stronger over the last 30 years, providing a strong foundation for ASEAN-India relations.
India and ASEAN nations also declared to enhance cooperation in the digital economy through a series of regional capacity-building activities in digital transformation, digital trade, digital skills and innovation, as well as Hackathons.
