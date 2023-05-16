 Vacation Benches of Supreme Court to function in hybrid mode; fresh cases also to be heard: CJI : The Tribune India

Supreme Court is closing for summer vacation between May 22 and July 2 and only Vacation Benches will conduct hearings, mostly of urgent matters

New Delhi, May 16

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday announced the Vacation Benches of the Supreme Court will conduct hearings in hybrid mode to enable lawyers to appear from various destinations while enjoying their vacation.

“My brothers who are sitting in the vacation benches have sportingly agreed to hearing fresh matters during the vacation,” the CJI said.

The Supreme Court is closing for summer vacation between May 22 and July 2 and only Vacation Benches will conduct hearings, mostly of urgent matters.

At the beginning of the proceedings on Tuesday, the CJI said the Vacation Benches will be taking up fresh admission matters and the hearing will be conducted in hybrid mode where lawyers can appear physically and through video-conference from their respective destinations.

“In case, someone wants to go and argue from somewhere more convenient, you are most welcome… there is only one precondition that the lawyers should be properly dressed,” the CJI said.

The CJI said more than 300 fresh matters, which could not have been taken up, would be listed before the Vacation Benches.

The Supreme Court had on May 5 notified Vacation Benches that will hear cases during the six-week-long summer vacation commencing on May 22.

“During Summer Vacation the Registry will remain open from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. for all the Officers and staff members of the Registry except Group-C (non-clerical) staff in whose case timings will be from 9:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. on all the days except Saturdays (other than the 1st July, 2023), Sundays and holidays when it shall remain closed,” it said.

Details of the Benches are:

May 22 to May 26 -- Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sanjay Karol; and Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha

May 27 to May 28 (Weekend): Justice Pankaj Mithal and Sanjay Karol; and Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha

May 29 to June 4: Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Datta; and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Pankaj Mithal

June 5 to June 11: Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Rajesh Bindal; and Justice Vikram Nath and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar

June 12: Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Rajesh Bindal; and Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah

June 13 to June 18: Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah; Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Rajesh Bindal

June 19 to June 25: Justice Surya Kant and Justice MM Sundresh; and Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Manoj Misra

June 26 to July 2: Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Manoj Misra; Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Dipankar Datta

