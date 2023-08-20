‘Valuable time lost’: SC on Gujarat High Court adjourning rape victim’s abortion plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

Disapproving of the Gujarat High Court’s decision to adjourn the hearing on a rape victim’s plea for medical termination of her 26-week pregnancy, the Supreme Court on Saturday said “valuable time” was lost during the pendency of the matter.

“In such cases, there should be a sense of urgency and not a lackadaisical attitude of treating it as any normal case and just adjourning it. We are sorry to say and make this remark,” said a Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna, which assembled for a special sitting on Saturday.

The comments from the Bench came after it was informed by the petitioner’s counsel that the 25-year-old woman moved the High Court on August 7 and the very next day it set up a medical board to ascertain the status of her pregnancy and health. The report was submitted on August 10 by the medical college and it was taken on record by the High Court on August 11.

However, “strangely”, the matter was listed 12 days later (on August 23), “losing sight of the fact that every day’s delay was crucial and of great significance having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case,” the top court noted.

“Therefore, we find that valuable time has been lost between August 11, when the report was placed before the High Court, and the order stating that the matter would stand over to August 23,” it said.

The Bench directed the petitioner woman to appear before the hospital for being examined once again; asked the hospital to submit the latest status report by 6 pm tomorrow and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday as the first case.

The top court asked the Gujarat Government and its departments concerned to respond to the woman’s petition. It also directed the Supreme Court Secretary General to inquire from the Registrar General of the Gujarat High Court and ascertain if the impugned order had been uploaded or not.

The petitioner had moved the Gujarat High Court as under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the upper limit for the termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories, including survivors of rape and other vulnerable women such as differently-abled and minors.

