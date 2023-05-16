 Vande Bharat Express train trial underway on Mumbai-Goa route : The Tribune India

Vande Bharat Express train trial underway on Mumbai-Goa route

The trial is being carried out using the rake of CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express that does not run on Tuesdays, officials said

Vande Bharat Express train trial underway on Mumbai-Goa route

Vande Bharat Express train. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, May 16

The trial of the semi-high speed Vande Bhagat Express train on the Mumbai-Goa route began on Tuesday, officials said.

A Vande Bharat rake, capable of running at the top speed of 180 kmph, departed from platform number 7 of CSMT in Mumbai at 5:30 AM and reached Madgaon station in Goa at 12.50 PM. The rake departed from Madaon at around 1.15 pm and it is expected to reach CSMT late in the evening.

The trial is being carried out using the rake of CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express that does not run on Tuesdays, officials said.

Currently, three Vande Bharat Express trains operate between the financial capital and Ahmedabad, Solapur and Shirdi.

Senior railway authorities are exploring the possibility of operating Vande Bharat Express trains on the popular Mumbai-Goa route which witness heavy rush throughout the year, officials added.

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Whisper of ‘Brahmin conspiracy’ proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka

2
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

3
Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

4
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

5
Punjab

SAD questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s presence in Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

6
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani vacationing in Japan, their picture with fans leak online

7
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

8
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

9
Punjab

Two days after Jalandhar bypoll win, AAP doles out power shocker in Punjab

10
Punjab

40 children injured in collision between school bus and Punjab Roadways bus near Jagraon

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Congress leader Shivakumar to be in Delhi on Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

Gandhi drives to Kharge's residence and holds a closed-door ...

Karnataka CM race: ‘My mother is my party, no question of resigning,’ says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

CM post contender says will file a defamation case against a...

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre’s ‘failure’ to release rural development fund of Rs 4000 crore

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

Department had started an investigation against Faridkot ex-...


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Amritsar Heritage Street blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by Chandigarh MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Chandigarh: Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board on Tuesday

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

RTE Act: HC asks Delhi government, CBSE, NHRC to respond to plea seeking common syllabus, curriculum across India

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Air quality, visibility drop as winds raising dust sweep Delhi

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP's bypoll victory makes Opposition jittery about MC poll

BJP, Congress jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Punjab Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Jalandhar: Akashvani completes 75 years today

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Giaspura gas leak: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar