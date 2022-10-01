Varanasi university guest lecturer sacked after social media post on Navratri fast

Varanasi, October 1
The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth has dismissed a guest lecturer and banned his entry “in view of the university atmosphere getting vitiated and examinations affected” after he wrote on social media that women should read the Constitution and the Hindu Code Bill “instead of fasting for nine days during navratra”.
Registrar Sunita Pandey said the action was taken after students complained about Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, the guest lecturer, through a letter.
In his social media post in Hindi, Gautam had written, "For women, it is better to read the Constitution of India and the Hindu Code Bill instead of fasting for nine days during Navratra. Their lives will be free from fear and slavery. Jai Bheem."
In an office order, Pandey said, "On September 29, students had complained through a letter stating that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, a guest lecturer in political science department, had posted some material on social media, which is against Hindu religion." Pandey cited "widespread resentment" among students against Gautam for the action.
"...In view of the university atmosphere getting vitiated and examinations affected, I have been directed that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam be dismissed with immediate effect, and his entry into the university campus be banned in view of security," Pandey said in the order.
Gautam could not be contacted for comments despite repeated efforts. His phone was switched off.
Anuj Srivastava, an office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, said Gautam's comments were "wrong", and the university had taken an "appropriate step".
However, Lucknow University Associate Professor of Hindi Ravikant Chandan questioned the action.
"I had seen that post. There was nothing unconstitutional in it. Our Constitution says that there should be scientific India. We have the freedom of expression, and the post is related to freedom of women. It is a simple and ordinary post. Now, the question is whether logic ceases to exist in new India. Secondly, he (Mithilesh Kumar Gautam) is a Dalit teacher,” Chandan told PTI.
“First they (apparently referring to the BJP) had attacked Muslims, and now they are targeting Dalit activists, teachers and social workers. And this is happening in educational institutes, because educated people are there. Nobody will ask how many hours a teacher has taught.”
