University teacher's paper hints at '19 LS poll 'manipulation'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

Ashoka University on Wednesday found itself in the eye of a storm over a faculty member’s yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper claiming evidence of electoral manipulation in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Students back teacher University students issued a statement of solidarity with Sabyasachi Das and asked the university to withdraw its statement dissociating from his work

The paper, “Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy”, by Sabyasachi Das, Assistant Professor of Economics, triggered a war of words between the Congress and the BJP even as the university dissociated itself from the teacher’s “public activism”.

The abstract of the paper, available on Twitter, said the research “documents irregular patterns in the 2019 election and identifies whether these were due to electoral manipulation or precise control”. The university, in a statement, said it did not direct or approve specific research projects by individual members. “The paper has not yet completed the critical review process and has not been published in an academic journal,” the university said, adding it was dismayed by the speculation and debate.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who said, “If the EC or the government have answers, they should provide.” BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “It is fine to differ with the BJP on matters of policy, but this research is taking it too far. How can any university allow it?”

