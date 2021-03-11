Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla share insights on parliamentary affairs, issues of national interest with Dhankhar

New Delhi, August 9
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday hosted outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence.
Naidu and Birla shared insights and experiences on issues of national interest and parliamentary affairs with Vice President-elect Dhankhar, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.
Both Birla and Dhankhar shared pictures of the meeting where their family members were also present.
Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar will take oath the next day.
The vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha.
When Dhankhar assumes charge, presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be from Rajasthan. Birla represents Kota in Lok Sabha.
