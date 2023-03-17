Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

New Delhi, March 17
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for privilege proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making “derogatory, distasteful and defamatory” remarks against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Venugopal, in his notice to the Chairman under Rule 188, cited the Prime Minister’s February 9 speech during the reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.
In response to the Congress accusing him of not mentioning Nehru in his speeches, Modi had said that none of Nehru’s descendants used the Nehru surname. While Modi avoided specific mentions of the Adani-Hindenburg issue in his speech then, he had said that keechad (dirt) flung at him would actually help the kamal (lotus) bloom, referring to the BJP’s election symbol. During his speech the Opposition had stormed the well of the House shouting slogans about Adani.
Venugopal’s notice is seen as an attempt to counter the BJP’s aggressive stance against Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy under threat” remark made in London.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks
It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...
Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum
Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...
6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...
Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 10; CM sets up probe panel
The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...
6-year-old boy killed after bike-borne men open fire in Punjab's Mansa
Why the assailants fired the shot is still unclear, police s...