Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 19

Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bahraich was reported between 25-50 m at 05:30 on Monday, according to the IMD.

Dense fog conditions over Punjab and north Haryana to continue for next two hrs and improve gradually, the weather office said around 08.45 hours.

Dense fog layer, in the encircled area above, spreading from Punjab to East UP across Haryana, Delhi and West UP as visible in INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery.

The IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over Northwest India plains during the next five days.

Tribune photo : Manas Ranjan Bhui

Notably, two weeks December, due to the absence of a strong western disturbance there has been hardly any snow in upper and lower reaches of Himalayas so far.

The month recorded around 97 per cent rainfall/snowfall deficiency over Himachal Pradesh and 80 per cent over J&K.

Tribune photo : Manas Ranjan Bhui

There was also no rainfall or snowfall over Uttarakhand though Leh and some more parts of J&K received light snowfall on December 9 due to a feeble western disturbance. Only two feeble western disturbances affected the Western Himalayan region this month.