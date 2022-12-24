Veteran actor Bibhash Chakraborty hospitalised after heart attack

Kolkata, December 24
Veteran Bengali theatre personality and social activist Bibhash Chakraborty has been rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest, authorities said on Saturday.
The octogenarian actor, who has been suffering from old age-related complications, was taken to the hospital on Friday night after he had a heart attack, they said.
"His condition is stable. However, he is under observation. He has several old age-related illnesses," a senior official of the hospital said.
Chakraborty, who joined the Bengali theatre group 'Nandikar', in the 1960s, has acted in several plays. Later, after leaving the theatre group he formed 'Theatre Workshop' and went on to direct several plays such as 'Rajrakta', 'Chakbhanga Modhu'.
