Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya dies

Kozhikode (Kerala), April 26
Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya died here on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 77.
Following his death, messages poured in on social media from actors and members of the general public expressing grief and conveying their condolences.
He was recently hospitalised following a stroke.
