Veteran of three wars dies at 92

New Delhi, February 14
A veteran of three wars, Maj Gen Amarjit Singh, has passed away in Noida. He was 92.
He was a veteran of three wars — India-China conflict in 1962, and India-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971.
Major General Singh held an important post in Northern Command when the capture of Siachen glacier was planned on April 13, 1984.
The Army had pre-empted Pakistanis by a few days in taking Siachen glacier. Major General Singh was commissioned into the Dogra regiment and later moved to the J&K Rifles. Minister of State General VK Singh (retd) attended the last rites here on February 9.
