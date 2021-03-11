Veterans shouldn't spread disaffection: Army's ex-Dy Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

Former Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Raj Kadyan, on Sunday said it was “unbecoming” on the part of some of veterans to try to spread disaffection among the serving defence personnel.

It is being alleged by some veterans that there is simmering anger, frustration etc among the serving. Such insinuations, apart from being baseless, also betray disloyalty to our alma mater, General Kadyan, who is the founding Chairman of the Indian Ex-servicemen Movement.

The serving officials have the Service Chief’s and the hierarchy to look after them and protect their interests. “There is no need for us veterans to project ourselves as pseudo champions of their cause,” said General Kadyan.

“Having served in the Army, let us be ambassadors to spread positives,” he said.